Prime

4 medics arrested after birth control procedure goes bad

Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic Bukoto in Kampala which the couple visited. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • A birth control device was allegedly inserted in the uterus of a newlywed bride who is now unconscious.

Police have arrested four medical officers at Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic Bukoto in Kampala on grounds of negligence following what is suspected to have been a botched Intrauterine Device (IUD) insertion.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.