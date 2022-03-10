4 MPs allowed to study Russia spy chips deal

Ministers Jim Muhwezi (Security) and Gen Katumba Wamala (Works and Transport) before Parliament committees of Defence and Infrastructure on March 9, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

  • Government says this is intended to protect the confidentiality clause in the contract.
  • Last week, MPs asked government to terminate the contract awarded to the Joint Global Security Company,  saying the sanctions placed on Russia by the West are likely to adversely affect  deal implementation. They also argued that the system invades the privacy of Uganda and that public opinion was disregarded.

Government yesterday agreed to allow only four MPs to examine the contentious deal awarded to the Russian-based firm, Joint Global Security Company, to install spy chips in all vehicles and motorcycles in the country.
The defence was filed by Security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi and his Works and Transport counterpart, Gen Katumba Wamala, while appearing before MPs on the defence and infrastructure committees.

