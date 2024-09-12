4-year-old boy goes missing in Nakasongola

Police in Nakasongola District are investigating the disappearance of a 4-year-old boy from Kamirampango village in Kalongo Sub-County.

Kalyango Trevor went missing on September 10. According to Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesman, Kalyango was with his father Kalyango Tom in the garden, when he told the father that he was going home to drink water.

However, when Trevor delayed returning, his father was forced to go home but did not find him and efforts to find the boy proved fruitless.

Cases of missing children are common in the districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola.

In March, authorities in Nakaseke investigated the kidnapping of 8-year-old Patricia Aikolu, who disappeared from Kasambya village in Ngoma Town Council.

Aikolu, a Primary One pupil at Ngoma Church of Uganda Primary School, went missing. Aikolu was travelling to school when she was persuaded by a stranger to help slaughter chickens. Allegedly, the stranger gave 2,000 Shillings to two boys accompanying Aikolu before leading her into the nearby jungle.

When Aikolu failed to return, her classmates informed her parents, who promptly alerted the local council I chairperson.