40,000 trees to be planted under new Centenary Bank-NFA green deal

Centenary Bank has partnered with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to plant at least 40,000 trees this year under a three-year initiative aimed at restoring forest cover and combating the adverse effects of climate change.

The Shs60 million partnership, announced Wednesday at the bank’s headquarters in Kampala, marks a renewed effort in environmental restoration following the bank’s previous planting of over 70,000 trees across Uganda in the last two years.

“Through collective effort and collaboration, we aim to plant 40,000 trees this year,” said Centenary Bank Managing Director Dr Fabian Kasi.

He added: “We are committing an initial Shs60 million over three years to this partnership, and we also appreciate our partner ZubaCx Limited, who has contributed Shs25 million to the cause.”

Dr Kasi noted that Uganda’s forests play a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide, regulating rainfall, and preserving biodiversity, functions that are increasingly threatened by deforestation driven by population growth, agriculture, urbanisation, and reliance on biomass fuel.

Citing findings from the Uganda National Household Survey, Dr Kasi said 94 percent of Ugandan households rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking.

“This heavy dependence on biomass is a leading cause of deforestation and contributes to environmental shocks like soil erosion, erratic rainfall, floods, and prolonged droughts,” he observed.

“These disruptions directly affect food security, public health, and economic stability, particularly for rural communities that depend on nature for their livelihoods,” he added.

The Acting NFA Executive Director, Mr Stuart Maniraguha, welcomed the partnership, calling it a significant step toward reversing environmental degradation.

“Sustainable forest restoration requires collective effort,” Mr Maniraguha said. “This partnership supports our mandate to restore degraded Central Forest Reserves and enhance ecosystem services. Together, we can promote biodiversity conservation and mitigate the effects of climate change.”

According to Uganda’s third National Voluntary Review (VNR) report released in 2024, forest cover in Uganda increased from 9.5% in 2015 to 13.3%. However, the country still falls short of its 15% target by 2026.

“This partnership is a meaningful contribution toward achieving that national goal,” Mr Maniraguha added.