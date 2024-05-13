40 students expelled after Apac school protest

The administration of Apac Seed Secondary School has expelled at 40 students who allegedly masterminded a violent strike at the government learning institution on April 23, 2024, this publication has learnt.



The accused, who exited the school on Wednesday, were allegedly spotted pelting stones on the school buildings, and vandalizing a makeshift bathing shelter during the strike, which resulted in the abrupt school closure on April 23.



Mr James Akeba, the school head teacher, said that a probe committee which was formed to investigate the incident discovered that a total of 90 students actively participated in the strike that left property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

He said the 40 students suspended indefinitely were the ring leaders of the protest.

“We presented the report of the committee of inquiry, including the cause of the strike, the damage caused and the costs of damages caused in the general meeting held on Wednesday, parents agreed that the ring leaders be suspended indefinitely. The other 50 students who were also involved will pay a fine of Shs 20,000 each," he told this publication on Sunday.



Mr George Obonyo, the school chairman board of governors, said the move was to eliminate some wrong elements among the student population.

“We found that some of these students were taking alcohol, some had indiscipline cases over three consecutive terms but the head teacher has been tolerating them. They were few, but since the head teacher has been tolerating them, their numbers kept on increasing,” he said.

One of the parents, Mr Geoffrey Obonyo, also the chairman LC3 of Apac Sub-county, commended the school for getting rid of the bad characters, adding that it would give the victims a second chance to go and reform from a new environment.

“Suspending these students does not mean that it should be the end of their education, only that their environment should be changed so that they can go to a different environment where they can reform and be good students,” he said.



However, Mr Morris Ojede, another parent, advised schools to always implement alternative disciplining measures besides suspending students.

“If a school suspends students like it has happened, where are they expecting these students to go? It is their school where these children learnt these characters, so they should find ways of helping them reform,” he said.