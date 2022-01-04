40-year-old Kanungu man arrested over killing lover, 27

Police in Kanungu District are holding a 40-year-old man on murder charges following the death of his 27-year-old lover.

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate said Nicholas Ampereza, a resident of Kanyambeho cell, Kanyambeho parish in Kyakinoni Sub County killed Peace Namara, a bar attendant and resident of the same village, accusing her of planning to elope with her new lover.

The two had been cohabiting for some time.

Ampereza is said to have picked a machete and hacked Namara on the neck, killing her instantly following a heated argument about her alleged infidelity.

"The two developed some misunderstandings and the man took the law into his hands and decided to kill his girlfriend in a bloody manner," Mr Maate said.

The case was reported to Nyakinoni police post by the area LCI chairman, Baker Turyatunga.

Mr Maate said Tuesday that the scene of crime was visited by the officer in charge of Kihiihi police station Asp John Bosco Kashumba and a team of other detectives.

Namara’s body was conveyed to Kihihi health centre IV pending postmortem.

Ampereza is detained at Kihihi police station after the murder weapon was recovered and exhibited.