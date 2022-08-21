40-year-old man arrested over killing wife in Bulambuli

Police in Bulambuli District are holding a 40-year-old man over killing his wife for asking him why he returned home late.

The suspect who is a resident of Mbigi Village, Bulegeni Sub County in Bulambuli District, was arrested by vigilant community members on Saturday as he was escaping after reportedly committing an offence.

“The suspect used a panga to hack to death Sylvia Nekesa, 44, who was a peasant of Namatiti Village, Muyembe Sub-County in Bulambuli District, on Saturday night after a misunderstanding,” preliminary police investigations indicated.

According to police the suspect and the deceased have been staying together as husband and wife but with domestic issues that often ended up in violent fights.

“So, at unidentified time, the wife started accusing the husband of infidelity. It's alleged the husband became annoyed and they started quarrelling at about 9pm. So, in the morning at about 7am, the LC1 chairman got information of Nekesa’ s body lying dead in a pool of blood, with several cuts all over her body,” Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika told Monitor adding that “the suspect was arrested.”

“He is in custody at Bulambuli Central Police Station under CRB 297/22 as investigations go on,” he added on Sunday.

Mr Taitika said detectives and crime scene officers (Soco) visited the scene, recovered and exhibited sandles and a panga of the suspect.

Nekesa’s body was August 21 taken to Muyembe Health Centre IV for post-mortem.