400 graduate from Kamuli School of Midwifery

St. Joseph Kamuli School of Midwifery and nursing graduands taking the oath during the graduation. PHOTO | OPIO SAM CALEB

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Principal, Rev Sr Regina Atimo, raised the challenge of accreditation by the National Council of Higher Education to offer Diploma in Nursing Extension programmes to benefit nursing students.
  • Ms Atimo said the Covid-induced lockdown had affected the scheduled graduations and the challenges of online studies, saying the category of students may not be able to afford the gadgets to enable online teaching and learning.

Four hundred and two students who graduated from St Joseph School of Nursing and Midwifery have been challenged to reach out to their patients, make health services attractive and take their services as a calling to save lives.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.