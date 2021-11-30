400 graduate from Kamuli School of Midwifery

Four hundred and two students who graduated from St Joseph School of Nursing and Midwifery have been challenged to reach out to their patients, make health services attractive and take their services as a calling to save lives.

The call was made by the Jinja Catholic Bishop Martin Wamika, in a speech delivered for him by the Diocesan Secretary for Education, Rev Fr Joseph Kizito during the 8th graduation ceremony at the weekend.

The school, owned by the Catholic Diocese of Jinja, is run by the little Sisters of St Francis of Assisi.

Thirty-nine received a Diploma in Midwifery extension, 237 received a Certificate in Midwifery, while 126 received a Certificate in Nursing.

“You are called by God to handle lives, save lives, relieve pain and reassure the sick; so you must have the passion, commitment and professionalism to restore hope,” Bishop Wamika said.

He further challenged the graduates to be healthcare workers of high morals and professional standards, have respect for life and, like Jesus Christ, serve with confidentiality, integrity and humility.

The Principal, Rev Sr Regina Atimo, raised the challenge of accreditation by the National Council of Higher Education to offer Diploma in Nursing Extension programmes to benefit nursing students.

Ms Atimo said the Covid-induced lockdown had affected the scheduled graduations and the challenges of online studies, saying the category of students may not be able to afford the gadgets to enable online teaching and learning.

She, however, made an assurance that the school prides in training and passing out health professionals who have passion to serve. “We are not only graduating our students but also celebrating excellence,” she said.

The Kamuli Mission Hospital Administrator, Mr Ronald Watongola, commended the graduates for patient care and dedicated services during their time as trainee students.

“These students had practical hands-on experience, being very instrumental in offering complimentary services to the patients in the hospital and community outreaches; but above all, they have been well-groomed spiritually, professionally and practically,” Mr Watongola said.

The graduates vowed to live up to their calling with loyalty, maintain and uplift the standard of the profession.