400 newborns die in Uganda every week

Uganda loses 400 newborns every week or an average of 57 per day, the Assistant Commissioner for Reproductive and Infant Health, Dr Richard Mugahi, has revealed.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Pre-Maturity 2022 in Kampala yesterday, Dr Mugahi said: “We lose 400 newborn babies every week in Uganda, our institutional newborn death is around 300 on a weekly basis. We have a system that captures this and those are reported. I think there are around 400 [including unreported cases].”

The numbers dwarf the estimated 13 mothers who die giving birth.

Dr Mugahi last evening confirmed the high number of newborn fatalities when this newspaper contacted him to verify the figures given.

“The commonest risk factors associated with preterm delivery include malaria and other infections during pregnancy as well as preeclampsia,” he said, adding that “multiple pregnancies, incompetent cervix, drug abuse, very young or old mothers and poor nutrition foment trouble.”

Dr Mugahi said premature babies face difficulty in breathing, feeding, maintaining body warmth and are susceptible to infection, presenting high challenges to themselves and their mothers.

He added that those that survive are more likely to have delayed organ and body development and suffer visual impairment.

The assistant commissioner proposed that a mechanism be found for financial and psycho-social support to mothers nursing preterm babies.

He added that the biggest challenge they have is the shortage of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) at the country’s health facilities.

“We are supposed to have NICU at every regional and national referral hospital. But out of 20 that we need, we only have four, three are here in Kampala and one is in Kiwoko [in Nakaseke District]. That is a huge gap and we are going to continuously engage government and the stakeholders to ensure that we bridge that gap,” he added.

However, he said the Ministry of Health with support from partners is setting up NICUs in different hospitals in the country and training of health workers has commenced.

He urged all mothers of premature babies to learn the kangoroo mother care and exclusively breastfeed the newborns to increase their chances of survival.

In line with the National Development Plan III, the Health ministry has in its strategic plan committed to reduce newborn mortality to 19 per 1,000 live births by 2025 and 12 per 1,000 live births by 2030.

The Health ministry has singled out Kiwoko Hospital as one of the centres of excellence in newborn care in the country.

This year’s World Pre-Maturity Day is due to be celebrated at Kiwoko Primary School Hospital in Nakaseke District on the theme: “A parent’s embrace of powerful therapy, enable skin-to-skin contact from moment of birth”.

Dr Mugahi advised all stakeholders and communities to commit themselves to addressing the issue of preterm birth and to improve the situation of preterm babies and their families.

Preterm births