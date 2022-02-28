400 Ugandans apply to fill four office attendant vacancies

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • Mr Tom Odur Anang, the chairperson of District Service Commission, said they were overwhelmed by the high number of job seekers who applied for various jobs.

More than 400 people have applied for four available positions of office attendant in Kwania District as the country continues to battle unemployment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.