400 Ugandans apply to fill four office attendant vacancies

More than 400 people have applied for four available positions of office attendant in Kwania District as the country continues to battle unemployment.

In January, the Kwania District service commission advertised 28 categories of vacant positions which are supposed to be filled by 179 new staff.

The positions include parish chiefs, office typist, drivers and office attendants. Other positions were district engineer, staff surveyor, engineering assistant, fisheries officer, veterinary officers, agricultural officers and education officer, among others.

Mr Tom Odur Anang, the chairperson of District Service Commission, said they were overwhelmed by the high number of job seekers who applied for various jobs.

He said some positions like office typist, district engineer, staff surveyor, agricultural officer, fisheries officer, veterinary officer, education officer, commercial officer; senior health educator and district planner have only one vacant slot.

“We have only four positions for office attendant, but we have received 408 applications for this job,” Mr Odur Anang told Daily Monitor in an interview on Saturday.

“There are 105 vacancies for primary school teachers but 1,226 applied for the same,” he added.

The district chairman, Mr Geoffrey Alex Ogwal Adyebo, warned job applicants to be extra careful about unscrupulous people who may intend to fleece them of their money with the promise of securing them the jobs.

“There are some people claiming to be our staff who are moving around extorting money from the public with a promise of connecting them to job opportunities,” he said.

He said conmen usually take advantage of the educated unemployed youth who are desperately looking for jobs to steal from them under the guise lobbying for them work and after receiving the money, they disappear and switch off their known phone numbers, the district chairman added.

“Be very vigilant about these fraudsters who are moving around, to avoid being duped. The district service commission does not ask or demand for money from any applicant during the process of recruitment. So, don’t pay money to anybody,” Mr Ogwal said.

Canon Richard Ogwang Odyero, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kwania, also cautioned members of their District Service Commission against receiving bribes from job applicants.

Unemployment

Early last year, analysts said unemployment rate in Uganda would reach 2.50 percent by the end of 2021, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts’ expectations.

In the long-term, the Uganda Unemployment rate was projected to trend around 2.30 percent in 2022 and 2.00 percent in 2023, according to our econometric models.





