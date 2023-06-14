400 women, youth enterprises tipped on accessing foreign markets

The Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have trained 400 women and youth led enterprises in export readiness to enable them access both local and regional markets easily.

The groups that came from six Ugandan regions including Northern, Eastern, Western, South western, North East and Central regions were trained in onsite business coaching, mentoring, and business advisory.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the training at Ridah hotel in Mukono on Wednesday June 14, Ms Blessing Immaculate Owomugisha Ag. Secretary General of UCCI said that the training aimed at equipping women and youth entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to successfully engage in international trade.

We focus on enhancing these women and youths’ export readiness and empowering them to seize opportunities in the global marketplaces,” she said.

“We trained them in capacity building workshops, mentorship and business advisory services: market linkages and networking, access to finance and export funding, product development and innovation, export promotion and market intelligence trade missions and exhibitions and, monitoring and evaluation” she added.

UNCCI, she said, shall be embarking on an extensive market research and market access strategy within the African Continental free trade area and lead a delegation of Women and youth led business for a fact-finding mission,” she said.

The program's comprehensive approach, she said, addresses the specific needs and challenges faced by women and youth in international trade, providing them with the tools and support they need to unlock their export potential and compete in the global marketplace.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ronald Ahimbisibwe, the Head of Small and Medium Enterprises department at the Uganda national bureau of standards [UNBS] encouraged the youths and women to ensure that they work on the quality of their products in order to compete on both national and international market.

“The market will always be there but the problem is the quality of what you produce our officers are stationed at most of the borders to ensure that whatever goes out is of high standard,” he said

Mr Henry Kwagaliza, the tax education officer at the Uganda Revenue Authority [URA] advised participants to register their businesses with the Uganda service registration bureau [URSB] so that they start paying their shares of taxes and as well benefit from the variety of government financial bailouts including the one of covid-19n recovery funds.