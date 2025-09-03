400 youth in Kamuli, Jinja to get agriculture kits under EU-backed project

At least 400 young people in Kamuli and Jinja districts are set to benefit from a new two-year agricultural project designed to boost value addition in coffee, cocoa, fish farming, apiary and waste management.

The $35,000 programme, funded by the Belgian government and the European Union, will provide agricultural business kits and training to support youth seeking sustainable livelihoods in a region where unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The initiative is being implemented by the Kamuli District Farmers Association (KDFA) in partnership with Trias and the Uganda National Youth Farmers Association (UNYFA).

“This project will directly train and support 250 youth, linking them to financial institutions, market systems and business certification,” said KDFA coordinator Pater Baliraine.

He explained that 130 young women and 120 young men had been selected from Butansi, Balawoli, Kagumba, Mbulamuti, Kamuli Municipality, Namwendwa and Jinja’s Buwenge Town Council.

The youth are being organised into cohorts for training before receiving inputs including seedlings for coffee, cocoa and tree planting.

According to Mr Baliraine, once the enterprises are operational, each participant could earn up to Shs230,000 per month in profits.

“The beneficiaries are not just getting inputs, they are also being linked to financial institutions to help overcome challenges such as lack of startup capital and limited access to credit,” he said.

Mr Gideon Muhumuza, a regional manager with the programme, said the project was conceived in response to barriers young people face in farming.

“Many youth lack modern inputs, adequate financial literacy, access to land and startup capital. This initiative is about breaking those barriers,” he noted.

Local leaders welcomed the programme, urging beneficiaries to take it seriously. Kamuli Assistant Resident District Commissioner John Baptist Batambuze said agriculture remained the surest way for youth to escape poverty.

“We encourage the young people to fully embrace agriculture. It is the most reliable path out of poverty, and opportunities like this should not be wasted,” Mr Batambuze said.

Kamuli LC5 Secretary for Production and Marketing, Mr Moses Muwangala, commended the development partners but called for a broader rollout.

“The District Local Government will support this initiative, but we urge our partners to scale it down to reach more youth at the grassroots,” he said.

Organisers say while the initial phase is limited to 250 youth, the wider target is to support up to 400 through various forms of training, financial linkage and resource provision.

For Mr Baliraine and his team, district government support remains crucial. “Partnership with local leaders is important if we are to make this sustainable,” he stressed.

As the project takes off, young people in Kamuli and Jinja will be watching closely for opportunities not only to transform their livelihoods but also to play a role in value addition for crops and enterprises central to Uganda’s agricultural future.