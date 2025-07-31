41 senior police officers awarded Master's Degrees in peace and security

At least 41 senior police officers were awarded Master's degrees in Peace, Governance, and Security by Makerere University and Nkumba University at a ceremony held at the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja.

The function was presided over by the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, who urged the course participants and the entire police force to continue working with the community to reduce crime rates.

"Unlike the rest of the agencies that serve this country, this course desirably impacts on you, to serve better in your assignments and that you have undergone a lot of exposures during the training," Gen. Muhoozi said.

He emphasised the importance of establishing and nurturing links with other agencies and working closely with the population.

Gen. Muhoozi also informed the participants that the government is aware of the equipment and resources the police need to enhance their capabilities, including expanding CCTV coverage, training centers, and colleges, and improving the welfare of police officers.

"All these are work in progress, as a Ministry, we have taken the training requirements and other aspects seriously, including the training environment," he said.

Inspector General of Police, Mr Abas Byakagaba, highlighted the importance of training and transformative leadership in leveraging the existing security architecture within the region.

"Security remains a very critical ingredient in planning and execution of state programs for social economic transformation of the people," he said, adding that the police focus is on six key areas: securing a peaceful election in 2026, improving the welfare of police officers, improving force multipliers like CCTV and forensic equipment, implementing the sub-county policing model, recruitment and training, and resource mobilization.

"Our focus as police leadership is six things... and we affirm to the Minister and the public that police efforts are on fulfilling the mandate of the police force," Mr. Byakagaba said, referencing President Museveni's guidance to "cut your hair according to the shape of your head."