42 families left homeless as storm ravages Butebo District

One of the affected families pictured standing puzzled after the heavy rain destroyed their house in Butebo District. PHOTO | KOLYANGA MUDHANGHA

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

What you need to know:

  • Butebo District frequently suffers heavy storms due to massive tree cutting leaving the district vulnerable to such disasters especially to guard against strong winds. District leaders have, however, in the recent past tried to put up measures to counter such threats of environmental concerns. 

Heavy unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm tore off roof tops, tore up heavy trees and swept several gardens of crops causing fears among residents within five sub-counties in Butebo district as dozens were left homeless.

