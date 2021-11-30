42 families left homeless as storm ravages Butebo District

Heavy unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm tore off roof tops, tore up heavy trees and swept several gardens of crops causing fears among residents within five sub-counties in Butebo district as dozens were left homeless.

The heavy rains on Monday afternoon swept through Sub Counties of Butebo, Kakoro Kachuru, Kabwangasi and Maizimasa all in Butebo district, and left several houses and crops destroyed

The rains, according to the area LC1 chairperson for Komolo village, Mr Wilber Okiiso, lasted about an hour leaving an indelible mark of destruction.

“The magnitude caused by the storm was too big to the extent that many families have no-where to stay because at least every homestead has been affected. This is a real test for the district and government to respond urgently to the situation, “he said.

He added that, “Preliminary assessments indicate that more than 42 homesteads have been affected. The challenge at the moment is how to support the affected families because all their house belongings including foodstuffs was destroyed by the falling debris [bricks]. These families are pondering their next move after the disastrous incident that befell their area”.

Several acres of cassava, banana plantations were completely destroyed by the heavy rains and permanent structures [houses] including schools and shop roof tops were blown off.

Mr Elizefabi Nyaiti, one of the affected families said, “Butebo District is always disadvantaged in any emergencies like this tragedy [disaster] which has again hit the district, and it has never been supported by the government despite forwarding a comprehensive report on ground. This time we [district] call upon the ministry to support us.”

The Kabwangasi sub-county LC3 chairman, Mr. Charles Koluo said the sub-county leadership in collaboration with the LCs is carrying out a comprehensive assessment in order to establish the magnitude of the disaster and eventually come up with a detailed report, which will be presented to the district disaster management committee for action.

Mr Musa Merusi Musana [54], a resident of Kachuru, also one of the affected victims, said his three children escaped death after his house was brought down by the storm.

“It was by Grace’s mercy that we managed to survive because no-body sought. My family survived compared to the magnitude of destruction but we are glad nobody was injured,” he narrated.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Lillian Nakawesi, said she is waiting for a comprehensive report for appropriate action over what had befallen to the people of Butebo.

“These people are in a sad situation. They urgently need food and other basic necessities to mitigate their suffering. The district will have to make assessment to activate the necessary response systems,” she said.

Butebo District frequently suffers heavy storms due to massive tree cutting leaving the district vulnerable to such disasters especially to guard against strong winds. District leaders have, however, in the recent past tried to put up measures to counter such threats of environmental concerns.

The district technical team is expected to visit the affected areas to carry out an assessment.