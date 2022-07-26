42 witnesses in king Mumbere case want State protection

The state has asked the Kololo based International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court for protection of its 42 witnesses in a case against Rwenzururu King (Omusinga) Charles Wesley Mumbere and his royal guards.

The king and about 200 of his subjects are on trial on charges of terrorism, treason and murder, among others, following their arrest when the army raided his Buhikira Palace in Kasese on November 27, 2016.

While appearing before the presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi, prosecution led by Ms Lillian Omara, told court that they had made an application in Jinja in 2020 seeking for witness protection and it was heard ex parte for security reasons.

“I pray that court can give us time to file written submissions about the same. However, we have made all disclosures to the defence lawyers,” Ms Omara submitted.

Justice Komuhangi ordered the court’s registrar to provide a lukhonzo (local language) interpreter at the request of the state before extending King Mumbere’s bail until August 26.

The Omusinga who was not present in court, his former acting prime minister, Mr Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire, and six juveniles are all out on bail.

He was first held at police’s high security Nalufenya detention centre in Jinja before being remanded to Luzira Prison in December 2016.

King Mumbere was charged with several offences before Jinja Magistrate Court and later granted bail on January 13, 2017 with restricton of his movements to Kampala Wakiso and Jinja districts. Only the juveniles were allowed to return home [Kasese District].

The kingdom’s attorney general, Mr Alfred Makasi, said the legal team representing the Omusinga and the rest of the accused persons were in negotiations with the government although he did not disclose the details.