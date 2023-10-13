43-year-old man arrested over murder of his wife, brother

Police in Kasese District are holding a 43-year-old man on allegations of murdering his wife and his elder brother over unidentified reasons.

Jackson Muhindo Kasulenge is suspected to have killed his Marry Biira, 40, and his brother Kabutusi Kasulenge Joiles, 45, and secretly buried their bodies in his banana plantation.

According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect murdered Biira in May and Kabutusi in July this year at Kamughobe village, Kisinga Sub County in Kasese District.

Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Nelson Tumushime, confirmed Muhindo's arrest saying he is currently being held at Kasese Central Police Station as investigations continue.

"We have one Jackson Muhindo Kasulenge in our custody on the allegation that he murdered his wife and his biological brother. Our investigations into the matter have commenced, and we shall be updating you on the details," he told the Monitor on Thursday.

The tragedy unfolded when the family of Biira, residing in Isango cell, Kanyatsi-Kithoma Town Council in Bukonzo West County, noticed her absence in late September when she failed to attend a family member's funeral.

Muhindo attended the funeral alone and claimed that his wife had divorced him in May and he was expecting to find her at the same venue.

This revelation sparked suspicion within Biira’s family, prompting them to embark on a search for their missing daughter.

According to the family members, Muhindo refused to cooperate with them in the search, which prompted them to report the matter at Munkunyu Police Post.

Muhindo was subsequently arrested and interrogated but refused to reveal the whereabouts of his wife.

However, on Tuesday, residents while searching in his banana plantation discovered two graves

Mr Denis Muhunga, an elder in Muhindo's family, said that residents found one grave with a small hole on top, prompting them to dig further. He said they uncovered a fabric (kitenge) and some decomposing body parts covered in the cloth.

"After discovering the body parts, we decided to halt the exhumation process due to the absence of a court order. We refilled the grave with soil and promptly notified the police to handle the matter," he explained.

On the same piece of land, another grave was discovered, which they suspect might contain the body of Kabutusi, who had gone missing shortly after Biira's disappearance.

Muhindo had previously reported that his elder brother Kabutusi was arrested in July on drug-related charges, but was not found at any of the police stations in the area.

Ms Agnes Biira Kasulenge, their biological sister revealed that in July Kabutusi told her that he was going to demand his Shs400,000 from Muhindo but never returned home since then.