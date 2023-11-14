45 suspects arrested at Nyege Nyege 

At least 45 suspects were arrested during this year’s annual Nyege Nyege festival that took place in Jinja District, according to police.

The Nyege Nyege festival comprises drinking sessions, music and dance, games, and tours around Jinja City.

This year’s festival kicked off on November 9 and ended on November 12 at the Source of the Nile, Nile Park, Jinja Golf Ground and Jinja Agricultural Showground.

Addressing journalists yesterday during the weekly police press briefing, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, revealed that 45 suspects who committed different crimes were arrested.

“A total of 45 suspects were arrested, 10 were issued police bond and there are arrangements to have the 35 arraigned to court,” Mr Enanga said.



“A total of 20 cases of theft of mobile phones were registered, three cases of impersonation of security and organisers, five minor cases of fire outbreaks, three cases of being in possession of marijuana, one case of stealing a motor vehicle, and 12 cases of being in possession of forged tickets,” he added.

Deployment

More than 300 Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldiers and the police were part of the event to ensure safety of revellers and their property.

Mr Enanga revealed that the event was a success despite the United Kingdom and United States of America missions in Kampala cautioning their citizens against attending public gatherings and going to the country’s national parks amid fresh terror alerts.

“We thank the visitors who travelled from across the world and the region for this festival and to the organisers, we thank them for the efforts in preparing for this event, our security measures were well felt by the suspected hostile elements who wanted to disrupt it and even some countries that were worried,” Mr Enanga said.

Festive period

In another development, police have tasked the public to be vigilant as we head into the festive season.

Mr Enanga said criminals always eye the festive seasons to rob of people.

“We call for vigilance following targeted attacks that have started occurring on mobile money dealers, agents, traders, and business persons, village saving groups, Saccos, and motor vehicle owners,” Mr Enanga said.

He tasked members of the public to be vigilant.