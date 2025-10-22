46 dead, scores injured as two buses collide on Kampala-Gulu highway

At least 46 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a four-car crash on the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The Wednesday morning crash at Asili farm in Kitaleba village in Kiryandongo District involved two buses of different transport companies, a lorry truck and a Toyota Land Cruiser, according to the police’s preliminary report.

The death toll is likely to increase as some passengers sustained serious injuries.



. @M_Kananura "63 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a road fatal crash that occurred today, 22nd October 2025, at 12:15 am at Kitaleba Village, near Asili Farm, along the Kampala–Gulu Highway.

“It's alleged that motor vehicle Registration number UBF 631X, an Isuzu bus belonging to Nile star company, driven by a yet to be identified driver, was from Kampala heading to Arua and upon reaching Kitaleba village, the driver tried to overtake motor vehicle registration number UBK647C Tata lorry driven yet to be identified person. On the other side, motor vehicle registration number UAM 045V, Isuzu bus belonging to Planet Company driven by yet to be identified person was from Adjumani District heading to Kampala and also trying to overtake Toyota land cruiser, registration number CGO2532A driven by yet to be identified person but failed to overtake after seeing the Nile star bus had almost reached,” reads part of the Wednesday morning statement issued by Kiryandongo Police Station following the midnight crash.

An unspecified number of people feared dead after two buses collide in Kiryandongo District in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/Vs3ZY9yBCe — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 22, 2025

According to police, the driver of the bus belonging to Planet Company collided with the Nile Star bus as he attempted to swerve from the wrong lane.

“However, the Toyota Land Cruiser and Tata lorry drivers lost control and overturned several times and fell into the valley, also injuring and killing their occupants,” the police statement adds.

Police detectives visited the scene and evacuated victims to Kiryandongo General Hospital.

“Dead bodies were taken to Kiryandongo General Hospital mortuary pending postmodern. The wreckage of the motor vehicles is still at the scene of the crime pending being towed to Kiryandongo police station,” said Albertine region police spokesperson, Julius Hakiza.





2024 ANNUAL CRIME REPORT

According to their recently released annual crime report, police recorded 25,107 road traffic crashes in 2024, reflecting a 6.4 percent increase from 2023. There were 25,808 casualties in 2024, compared to 24,728 the previous year, marking a 4.4 percent rise. More crashes were reported during daylight than at night, with the highest number (3,780) occurring between 18:00 and 19:59.

Fatal crashes (894) were also most frequent during this time. Sundays saw the most accidents in 2024 (3,790), followed by Saturdays (3,765) and Mondays (3,686). Tuesdays recorded the fewest (3,330). Collisions with pedestrians accounted for 19.5 percent of all crashes. Rear-end collisions and sideswipes made up 16.2 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively, while head-on collisions and angle crashes constituted 13 percent and 10.5 percent. At least 9 percent of all crashes involved a single vehicle. Other collisions included those with parked vehicles (1.6 percent), objects on the road (1.5 percent), objects off the road (1.8 percent), and animals (0.8 percent).







