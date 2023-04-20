47-year-old man lynched over killing his brother for land

Police in Fort Portal City are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old man who was lynched by a mob on allegations of killing his 53-year-old brother over a land dispute.

Baguma Julius, a peasant and resident of Mukumbwe Cell, Rubingo Ward, in Fort Portal’s North Division, was attacked by the mob on Thursday at around 10:30am, shortly after the news started circulating that he allegedly killed his brother Wilson Kamihanda.

According to the Rwenzori West police spokesperson Vincent Twesige, the duo had for the past years had a misunderstanding over a piece of land left by their late parents.

“On Thursday, Kamihanda was digging the contested piece of land when Baguma attacked him, disarmed him of the hoe he was using and used the same hoe to hit him in the head which broke his skull. Kamihanda died instantly,” Twesige disclosed.

Police say residents lynched Baguma after he attempted to resist arrest by locals who learnt that he had allegedly murdered his elder brother.

“The action of Baguma prompted the angry community members to attack him with much force and in the process, he was also hit on the head using bricks and sticks (pieces of firewood) from the neighborhood. He was killed by a mob from the same area,” police explained.

By Thursday evening, police had recovered exhibits that included a hoe, sticks, bricks and others with suspected blood stains, according to Twesige.

However, inquiries in the matter were still ongoing.