48 arrested over Komamboga bomb blast

Police said Monday that at least 48 suspects highly linked to acts of terror had been arrested over the recent bomb blast in Kampala which left one person dead and four others seriously hurt.

The October 23 explosion at a pork joint in Komamboga, a northern suburb of the capital, which police described as an act of domestic terror and for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility left a waitress, only identified as Emily Nyinaneza dead.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said Monday that the suspects were arrested by the security agencies from the Joint Anti-terrorism Unit, the Joint Intelligence Components of CMI, CI, ISO and CID following what he described as several intelligence led operations.

“Those involve single individuals, those operating in small cells that have been broken and others on various activities of terrorism. The public should know that the threats of terrorism, especially on soft targets, are still in existence. And as we continue to expand our intelligence led operations, to ensure all Ugandans and visitors are protected. We call upon the public to be extra alert against the threats of terrorism, which come amidst the threat of COVID-19. And while these arrests present a positive step, there is still work to be done to identify all persons responsible,” CP Enanga said.

Mr Enanga further said that apart from two bomb attacks at Komamboga and inside a bus at Lungala along Kampala-Masaka road in Mpigi District, security agencies responded to four other suspicious bombing scares within Kampala metropolitan areas but found no explosives. The Mpigi bus blast also killed one person and injured several others.

“Our task teams responded to several disturbance calls, of an abandoned bag allegedly containing a bomb at Katabi playground. On the 31.10.2021, at around 6:30pm, a team from the Aviation bomb squad responded, and found it was a bag with clothes. We also responded to a suspected bomb abandoned near Nsambya Sharing Hall, which was established to be a tear gas canister that was taken over by the FFU. We further responded to an abandoned numberless motor vehicle, along Gaba road, next to the US Embassy, which we established as that of Mwongyera Andrew, a staff from the Embassy. In addition, we responded to a concern at Akamwesi, along Gayaza road, where we recovered a green polythene bag that contained rubbish,” Mr Enanga added.

Authorities said terrorists used an explosive device containing nails and pieces of metal, covered by a plastic bag in the Komamboga blast.

Police said the crude bomb left underneath a table indicated the work of an unsophisticated local outfit, and played down any connection to foreign networks.

However, in a message sent via its communication channels, the Islamic State's Central Africa Province said it carried out the attack, and claimed it killed two people and injured five.

"A security detachment from the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to detonate an explosive device inside a tavern in which elements and spies for the Crusader Ugandan army were gathered," read part of the statement quoted by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications.

On October 8, IS claimed its first attack in Uganda, alleging a unit from the same Central Africa operation bombed a police post in Kampala that resulted in injuries.

No explosion or any injuries were reported by authorities or local media at the time, though police later confirmed a minor incident had occurred without providing further details.

However in the following days, both Britain and France updated their travel advice, saying terrorists were "very likely to try and carry out attacks in Uganda" and urging vigilance in crowded areas.

In 2010, twin bombings in Kampala targeting fans watching the World Cup final left 76 people dead.

Somalia's Al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the blasts at a restaurant and at a rugby club.

The attack, the first outside Somalia by Al-Shabaab, was seen as revenge for Uganda sending troops to the war-torn country as part of an African Union mission to confront the insurgents.

President Museveni vowed that those responsible for the recent attacks would be caught and expressed condolences to those killed and injured.







