48 criminal cases to be heard in Kayunga High Court session

A total of 48 criminal cases are set to be expeditiously heard in a criminal session to be held at Kayunga High Court in Kayunga District.

According to Justice David Matovu, the head of Mukono High Court circuit, who started hearing of the cases on Monday, the 48 capital offenses are to be heard in only 40 days after which, judgment would be delivered.

“Among the capital offenses I am going to handle are murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated defilement and rape, among others and I will deliver judgment in all those cases in the 40 days,” Justice Matovu told journalists before the criminal court session began.

Justice Matovu explained that the criminal high court session had been held in Kayunga District because it is where the suspects committed the offenses from.

“You know government has to provide transport to the witnesses so it will be cheaper for the witnesses to come to court here than in Mukono. Additionally, we want the community in which the suspects committed the offenses to know that justice had been delivered,” Justice Matovu explained.

Justice Matovu said they don’t expect any adjournments in the cases.

He said that “in future, you never know we can have a High Court here if resources permit.”

On the first day, the suspects took plea in their cases.