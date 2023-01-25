48 districts face malaria epidemic - Health ministry

The Ministry of Health yesterday listed 48 districts that have been heavily burdened by the malaria epidemic.

The districts are in the sub-regions of Bugisu, West Nile, Busoga, Acholi and Lango and Karamoja.

Dr Patrick Tusiime, the Commissioner of Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control at the ministry, made the statement yesterday while receiving anti-malaria donations and logistics from different donors in Kampala.

Some of the most hit districts are Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Pader, Amuru and Iganga. Others are Bugiri, Mayuge, Jinja, Luuka, Adjumani, Arua, Moyo, Nebbi, Moroto and Nakapiripirit Dokolo, Lira and Kwania.

He said there is a need for vigilance.

Dr Tusiime said: “Malaria is a top killer of our people and it kills about 14 people per day which amounts to 400 people per month.”

He said most people die from home, and as a result, the ministry has embarked on mass sensitisation.

“Government has made efforts to support the people by providing nets, but they are not being used. We also call upon people to clean their home environments by slashing grass and emptying containers so that mosquitoes do not breed there. Put mosquito nets in the windows and ventilators of the house,” he said.

He added: “However, if you do all these and mosquitoes still bite you and you catch malaria, visit the hospital for treatment within the first 24 hours.If malaria is treated early, the outcome is better. You will develop complications and even die if you delay to get treatment.”

Donations

The ministry received equipment worth Shs18 million from Medvin Pharma Ltd, Aafiya Africa Ltd, Fosun Pharma Company, Vrushik Investment and Astra Pharma Ltd.

They donated injectable Artesunate for treating severe malaria, malaria test kits, antibiotics, glucometer machines for testing sugar levels and anti-malarial tablets among others.

The donations were flagged off to medical camps in Kakumiro District organized by the Office of the Prime Minister to be held in the coming days.

Medical camps

These camps will provide screening services for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes in addition to testing and treatment of malaria.

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine in a message delivered to the media by Dr Tusiime asked the people in charge of these donations to ensure proper accountability.

“We have people who want to steal government medicines so the PS [Dr Atwine] is directing that at the end of the medical camp, we must provide full accountability of these donations,” he said.

Mr Mohammad Yakoob Pasha, from Medvin Pharma, said: “Many people in Uganda are dying of malaria, so we have done our best to give anti-malaria drugs to save lives.’’