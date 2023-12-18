48 suspected criminals apprehended in Kabale pre-Christmas raid

A joint security operation conducted by Police and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Kabale town at the weekend resulted in the arrest of 48 suspected criminals. The operation aimed to curb the rising incidents of theft ahead of the Christmas season.

Mr Elly Maate, the Police spokesperson for the Kigezi region, during a press conference on Monday at Kabale Police Station highlighted that among the arrested suspects, three were women.

"Some of the apprehended individuals were found in possession of opium, while others were carrying housebreaking implements. Additionally, some were found with suspected stolen properties for which they could not account. There were also cases of individuals riding motorcycles with hidden number plates or lacking a valid driving license and insurance, among other offenses," Mr Maate explained.

The security operation was prompted as a result of concerns raised by local residents who have been experiencing thefts of valuable belongings during the evening hours as they return from work.

Kabale town mayor, Mr Byamugisha Sentaro, shared that they had reported the loss of over 20 street lighting equipment, valued at Shs200m, which were vandalised by criminals.

"We reported the matter to the police, and I am pleased that these suspected criminals have been apprehended," Mr Byamugisha commented.

Mr Maate said that the arrested suspects would undergo screening with the assistance of area LC1 chairpersons. Those identified as engaging in criminal activities would be taken to court for prosecution.

"These operations will persist to ensure the arrest of suspected criminals, allowing the people of Kabale town to enjoy a peaceful Christmas season. The security operations have been documented at Kabale police station under SD 03/16/12/2023 and SD 04/18/22/2023," Mr Maate concluded.