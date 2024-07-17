5,000 Kasese flood victims asked to leave IDP camps

The Kasese District leadership has asked more than 5,000 people, who are living in school compounds and churches after being displaced by floods last year, to return to their homes before the end of the month.

The affected individuals live in 15 makeshift shelters spread across nine sub-counties of Bwesumbu, Buhuhira, Maliba, Kyarumba, Nyakabingo, Kyondo, Kyarumba and Kyarumba, and Ibanda-Kyanya Town Council.

The district chairperson, Mr Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi, explained that the conditions in the camps are deteriorating rapidly and if the people remain there, they are at high risk of contracting diseases.

“At least by the end of July, people should return to their extended families. For those who will not have anywhere to go, we will handle their situation with the Office of the Prime Minister and find alternative relocation,” he said.

Mr Muhindi said the hygiene in the camps is poor since they are overcrowded.

This publication understands that the decision was taken after some of the NGOs that have been supporting the flood victims with relief items said they are no longer able to do so. This means the responsibility for providing relief support will now fall upon the district.

According to Mr Muhindi, 21 out of 44 sub-counties in Kasese have been declared disaster-prone areas, posing a threat to the population.

He explained that since the 2020 floods that hit the district, the government is yet to honour its pledge of relocating and resettling the flood victims as it has not yet procured land for the same.

However, many of the affected residents say they have nowhere to go because their homes were destroyed by the floods.

Ms Edirona Ithungu, who currently resides in a makeshift tent provided by the Uganda Red Cross at Kasangali SDA Primary School in Bwesumbu Sub-county, said life inside the camp is becoming unbearable.

However, she said she has nowhere to relocate because her house was buried by mudslides. “I am now here, staying with my husband and ten children. If the leaders are telling us to leave, I don’t know where to start. It’s better to remain in the camp where I can endure the suffering,” she said.

Ms Jovia Muhindo, another victim said: “On that fateful day, I survived death with my family. At the time, I was expecting [pregnant], and all our belongings, including newly bought clothes for the baby, were buried by a mudslide,”

She said three weeks ago, she gave birth and now life has remained challenging. She appealed to the government to expedite the process of buying land for all the victims instead of chasing them from the camp.

Stranded

“Where do you want us to go from here? Our homes were destroyed. Do you want us to return to the same area where we survived death? Going back means they want us to die. We appeal to the government to resettle all victims,” she said.

All the flood victims have been surviving on relief items from various non-governmental organisations, but some have announced that they will stop providing emergency assistance. Last week, several partners, including World Vision, Caritas Kasese, CODEA, and Creation for Africa-CAF, among others, held a meeting to announce the end of the emergency assistance to the flood victims.

Rev Fr Anyesio Mbusa, the executive director of Caritas Kasese, said they no longer have the financial capacity to support the victims.

“Although the project of extending support to the disaster victims has ceased, Caritas Kasese will continue making follow-ups on the victims, sensitizing them about the need to plant trees on the bare hills and valleys in an attempt to mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said.

However, Action Against Hunger, another NGO, initiated a relief campaign last week to assist 8,000 individuals affected by floods until December.