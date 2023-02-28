5 children orphaned as parents die after fight in Nakaseke

At least five children of a family in Nakaseke District have turned orphans after their mother and father died following a domestic brawl.

Police in Nakaseke District Tuesday morning confirmed that Robert Sserugo allegedly murdered his wife Diana Nakayiza before he was lynched in vengeance by a mob.

“It is very unfortunate that two lives were lost under unclear circumstances pointing towards suspected domestic violence,” Nakaseke District Police Commander (DPC) Ben Nuwamanya told journalists on Tuesday.

The couple was resident at Ssegaly Village in Semuto Sub County, Nakaseke District.

Area LC I chairperson Daniel Ssepuuya revealed that Sserugo Monday night brutally assaulted Nakayiza who was returning from a drug shop at Ssegalye Trading Centre, leaving her unconscious.

Area resident Joseph Kanakulya also said that Sserugo informed some partygoers in the trading centre that he had brutally beaten his wife.

According to Ssepuuya, an unconscious Nakayiza was rushed to Kijjaguzo Health Centre III where she died shortly after arrival.

“After that, angry residents mounted a search for Sserugo who had reportedly gone into hiding following the incident. Sserugo was later found hiding in the bush and lynched at Ssegalye Trading Centre at around 2am,” Ssepuuya told Monitor on February 28.

Many Ssegaly Village residents told this reporter that “the family was renowned for domestic violence,” adding that “the man was a drug and alcohol addict.”

Locals also claimed that the pair had separated before the ill-fated day when Nakayiza visited Sserugo to reportedly ask for basic needs of their five children.

Police Tuesday afternoon allowed the woman’s family to proceed with burial arrangements after postmortem findings confirmed the cause of Nakayiza’s death.

“Medics at Kijjaguzzo Health Centre III informed authorities that Nakayiza might have sustained some internal bleeding after the beatings by her husband, leading to her death,” Ssepuuya said.