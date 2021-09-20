50,000 Katanga residents cry for help over eviction threats

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

Residents on the disputed land at Katanga near Wandegeya, Kampala, have appealed to authorities to protect them from threats of eviction by Makerere University, saying the move is illegal.

The local leaders of Busia and Kimwanyi zones in Wandegeya Parish, Kawempe Division, allege that they have been receiving threatening unsigned documents designed as court orders in favour of Makerere.

It is alleged that in the intended eviction, the university seeks to destroy buildings and evict more than 50,000 residents without following the law.

According to the leaders led by the chairman of Busia Zone, Mr Abdu Ssekajja, the documents titled ‘warrant to give vacant possession’ were purportedly drawn by the High Court in regard to a case between the university and four family members.

“We are living in threat because everytime we see different authorities asking us to vacate our bibanjas (plots) without the due process of the law. The matter relating to the land in Katanga is still in court and we are still waiting for court to decide but we are stunned by Makerere and the government agencies coming against us without any court order,” Mr Ssekajja said last week.

In 2015, the High Court ruled that the Katanga valley land was occupied by four family members and their licensees, who are now bonafide occupants, whose rights are well protected under the laws governing ownership of land.

Advertisement

The family members are Mr Jonathan Yosamu Masembe, Mr Bulasio Buyisi, Mr George Kalimu, and Ms Samalie Nambogga.

They were battling with the institution and Commissioner for Land registration over cancellation of their land titles and ownership of the land.

However, the university has since appealed against the decision faulting the High Court in a matter pending hearing before the Appeal Court.

Leaders at Katanga allege that the university has on many occasions resorted to unlawful means of evicting the residents in total disregard of the court decisions and orders.

On August 11, the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, invited the leaders and stakeholders on the disputed land to update them about the institution’s planned developments.

According to the letter, the university acquired the land on Block 38 commonly referred to as lower Katanga, and that it was reserved for ‘future developments in line with our motto of building for the future.’

“The university is now ready to embark on some development activities on its land in lower Katanga. I have no doubt that you will be interested in developments at the university,” reads part of the letter.

Early this month, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago asked the technical wing to halt the impending evictions to avoid catastrophic consequences.