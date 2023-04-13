50 Bugiri private schools face closure

Authorities in Bugiri District have resolved to close at least 50 private schools over their alleged failure to process and acquire the Education Management Information System (EMIS) number.

The Ministry of Education and Sports instructed private and government-aided schools to acquire EMIS numbers aimed at capturing details of both teaching and non-teaching staff, tracking teachers’ transfers and attendance information. It also helps students acquire Learners Identification Numbers (LINs) among others.

Ms Masitula Tibiwa, the Bugiri District Inspector of Schools, said Wednesday that some of the 50 private schools have failed to acquire the EMIS numbers and will be closed next week, while others will be closed for their alleged lack of qualified teachers, licenses and operating in commercial structures.

Others, she said, lack governing bodies, including Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

“There will be a joint operation involving police and officials from the district education department to ensure that such schools are closed,” Ms Tibiwa said.

According to Ms Tibiwa, the affected pupils will be transferred to schools that meet the required Ministry of Education requirements.

“We know that private schools create employment opportunities for the youths, but our target is to ensure that we also improve the academic standards in the district,” she added.

Mr Isaiah Were, the Bugiri Municipal Education Officer, said private schools play a big role in improving the performance of Primary Seven pupils, but they are “reluctant” to attend meetings organised by his office.

“We want to ensure that these mushrooming schools that are teaching things out of the new abridged curriculum are completely closed,” Mr Were said.

He also warned teachers against registering Primary Seven pupils for Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) before subjecting them to assessment exams, which will soon be offered to screen suitable candidates who will sit for Uneb exams this year.