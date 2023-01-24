50 CAOs interdicted over corruption – IGG

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya , has said 52 chief administrative officers (CAOs) across the country were interdicted over corruption last year.

Ms Kamya made the statement during a sensitisation drive in the districts of Mbarara and Ntungamo at the weekend.

She said: “Last year, we interdicted 52 CAOs. They [CAOs] take us on the side and they tell us but the money I gave it to so and so but with no evidence so we interdict the CAO. So CAOs we know that you are just at the tail end of a long syndicate.”

Ms Kamya added: “I pity CAOs because they are at the bottom list of syndicates that start from the top and CAOs receive money, but send it back to the syndicate line and when we investigate, they are the first suspects.”

Public complaints

But she said sections of the public are dissatisfied with the IGG’s efforts.

Ms Kamya said when CAOs are interdicted, members of the public accuse the inspectorate of only focusing on low-ranking officials.

Ms Kamya said Ugandans are crying of poor service delivery because of corruption that has hit the government systems in central government, districts, cities, towns and sub-counties.

“Do not cover up for people, if somebody asks you to send the money back, find a way of keeping evidence, make them sign, record them to make sure that you have evidence because time will come when you will suffer alone,” she warned CAOs and civil servants.

Ms Kamya said she has instructed the director in charge of education at IGG’s office to organise training for CAOs on how to desist from being used by their top bosses.

The Mbarara district CAO, Mr Edward Kasagara, said they have tried their best to push colleagues to ensure proper accountability of the money they receive.

“We are very careful with public money and we use it accordingly,” he said.

Mr Kasagara said he was happy that the Parish Development Model funds are going direct to the parish which helped them on the issues related to corruption.

“When we were discussing Parish Development Model I told the locals that money will not be handled by CAOs but rather will come directly to them and now we shall also monitor. But it is the role of the locals to know how their money is being used and whoever gets the money must account for it,” he said.

The Mbarara resident district commissioner (RDC), Mr Emmy Turyabagyenyi Kateera, said he would mobilise people to hold the duty bearers accountable.

“I will be holding barazas with the communities where we shall be holding all public officers accountable on the money that has been dispatched to the district,”

He added: “So on those areas we shall be supporting the whistle-blowers and at the same time receiving complaints and we work on them at the same time.”

The Chairman of Ntungamo District, Mr Samuel Mucunguzi, said he was fed up with corruption at the local government level.

“We are here to serve people and when people are not getting services they deserve because of corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mbarara District Chairman, Mr Didas Tabaaro, asked the IGG to place suggestion boxes at all district headquarters for people to report their complaints. “Because we want the public to participate in whistleblowing. Sometimes citizens fear to share corruption tendencies because of who is involved in the scandal,’’ he said.

The IGG also visited two health Centres in Mbarara and Ntungamo.

INTERDICTED officers

• Mr Robert Mulondo -Mubende

• Mr Fred Kizito-Namutumba

• Mr Franco Olaboro-Namisindwa

• Mr Isa Mbooge- Dokolo

• Mr Emmanuel Ogwayu, deputy CAO of Nebbi District

• Mr Moses Otimong- Acting town clerk of Fort Portal City

• Ms Amina Mutesi- Jinja City education officer

• Mr Simon Aliga-Nakaseke District health officer