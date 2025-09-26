50 children declared cancer free after treatment at Mulago

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has discharged 50 children from Mulago General Hospital at the children’s ward after declaring them cancer free.

September is regarded a "September Gold" for children with cancer at the Uganda Cancer Institute since it is a global initiative to raise awareness and funding for childhood cancer efforts in Uganda and worldwide.

Speaking during the celebrations, Dr Rachel Angom, a childhood cancer specialist at Mulago Hospital said, 700 new children with cancer report to the facility every year, adding to the about 3,000 children who are already living with cancer.

‘’We let the children who have completed their treatment within the year and who are declared cancer free to walk down the red carpet and ring the bell of hope,’’ Dr Angom said.

The distinct cause of childhood cancer is not known, with 90 percent of them arising spontaneously.

According to him, leukemia topped the list of cases of children discharged.

‘’With us here, the most present cancer is blood cancer, followed with brain tumours. About 10 percent of children who are born with genetic conditions have a defect in their genetic makeup and this puts them at a risk of having these cancers,’’ he explained.

Process of discharging

Before the child is declared cancer free, they must be monitored for about a year.

‘’For every cancer, there’s a criteria for monitoring children who have completed treatment. You will find that children are doing tests every three months for a certain period of time, and then every six months until a year is made,’’ Dr Angom explained.

After the discharge, Dr Angom said, monitoring is made for up to five years which now calls for one to be cancer free in the children.

‘’So, for our children, we actually actively monitor them for up to five years, beyond five years, the risk of cancer recurrence is quite low, So we can safely say a child is cancer free five years after they have completed their treatment,’’ she clarified.

Common types

While the diagnosis and treatment of childhood cancers are similar worldwide, Uganda faces challenges related to the types of cancers most commonly seen and how they are managed.

Leukaemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, is the most common childhood cancer in Uganda. Among children, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is the predominant type. Leukaemia is often diagnosed in children aged three to seven years, with common symptoms including fatigue, fever, bone pain and easy bruising. Early diagnosis and treatment can lead to remission in many cases, but the lack of timely treatment options often leads to late-stage diagnoses.