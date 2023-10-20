50 defiled in Greater Bushenyi in 3 months

Residents and leaders in Greater Bushenyi have expressed concern over rising cases of defilement in the area.

In the last three months, the districts of Sheema, Bushenyi, Mitooma, Buhweju and Rubirizi have recorded 51 cases of rape.

Of these, Sheema tops the list with 15 cases, followed by Bushenyi with 12. Mitooma is in third position with 11, Buhweju has seven cases while Rubirizi has recorded six cases.

One such case involves a 40-year-old man who was arrested in Sheema District last week for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter.

According to Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, during the month of August, the suspect started defiling the victim and warned her never to tell anyone.

He said the suspect separated with his wife last year.

“This month the victim started feeling pain in her stomach and on September 27, he took his daughter to Kabwohe Health Centre IV for treatment. Upon examination, the doctors discovered that the victim was pregnant,” Mr Tumusiime said on Monday.

He said the suspect then ran away after being interrogated by the health workers, leaving the victim in the hands of the hospital. A manhunt was launched, leading to his arrest.

Area leaders attribute the practice to domestic violence and drug abuse, among others.

“We recently made research and discovered that children in Sheema are dropping out of school at an increased rate because of high school fees and I think when these children are redundant in the villages, they meet defilers,” Mr Sam Orikunda, the Sheema deputy Resident District Commissioner, said.

The Rubirizi RDC, Mr Brone Kikanshemeza, attributes the cases to drug abuse, especially among the youth.

Ms Faith Amanya Betega, the Bushenyi District probation and welfare officer, attributed the increase to moral degeneration and poor parenting.

“The cases reported to police are very few, in villages some parents negotiate with suspects hence offenders continue committing some crimes,” she said.