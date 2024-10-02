50 families homeless as fire guts Kalangala landing site

A devastating fire swept through Lutoboka landing site in Kalangala's Island District on October 1, leaving at least 50 families without shelter and destroying many business premises.

The fire began at 2:30pm, according to Ms Christine Acheng, a resident who lost her property in the blaze.

"When electricity came back, my neighbour heard a spark at the back of her house.

On checking, she found out that the fire had already spread to the other wooden buildings. I alerted the other residents about the fire," she narrated.

The rapid spread of the fire was exacerbated by the predominantly wooden construction of the buildings.

Residents attempted to extinguish the flames using sand, soil, and water, while others evacuated their properties.

Mr Joseph Balikudembe, a bar owner, says he lost his business and home, valued at Shs10 million, in the fire.

"I was on the other side of the landing site. Someone called me to say that my business has perished. When I got to the scene, my business was gone," he said.

Lutoboka landing site, a key tourist hub, is restricted from constructing permanent houses due to its designation as a gazetted landing site. This limitation has made the area more vulnerable to fire outbreaks, according to sub-county councillor, Mr Emanuel Muwonge.

The district chairperson, Mr Rajab Semakula criticized the government's policy on fire services, citing the lengthy response time for firefighters to reach the island.

"The government's policy says a fire station can only be at the regional level. With the kind of fires we have, it will take hours for one fire-fighting car to cross on the ferry from Masaka to reach Kalangala District," he observed.

Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Mr Henry Lubuulwa emphasised the need for proper planning to address the district's slum-like landing sites.