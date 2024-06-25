50 Kayunga schools face closure over failure to meet minimum standards

Government has given at least 50 primary and secondary schools in Kayunga District a five-day ultimatum to put in place basic and minimum education requirements or risk closure.

During a June 24 inspection exercise of boarding facilities at schools in Kayunga District by a team of officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, who were led by Mr Godfrey Cherop, the senior inspector of schools, Education standards, it was discovered that many of the schools were operating illegal boarding facilities.

The team which inspected private and government aided schools, secondary and primary were shocked when discovered that many of the boarding facilities were congested, had prohibited burglars in windows and the beds were triple deckers, posing a risk to the lives of learners in case of any emergency such as a fire outbreak.

“How can schools operate boarding facilities for years without going through the process of registering to operate boarding facilities legally? We have given them only five days to fix all the areas that we found wanting,” Mr Cherop said.

“I am going to stay in this district until Friday [June 28] when I will go back to check whether they have done what we have told them to do,”

The inspection team also included Mr Simon Edeku, the Principal Education officer, ministry of education and sports, Mr Ramadhan Simali, the Kayunga district inspector of schools, Mr Ronald Mukiibi, the district senior education officer, Ms Daphine Asaasira the assistant RDC and police officers.

They inspected Busaana SS, Busaana Parents, Namagabi SS, Noble Hill primary school, Kayunga Girls primary school, Namagabi Umea and St Peter’s Kibuzi among others.

Ms Cherop also noted that the hygiene in most of the schools was bad with the toilets being dirty and kitchens not built to the required standards.

“We are not going tolerate this; our children are living on the mercy of God. How can learners escape in case of a fire outbreak when there are burglars in windows?” Mr Cherop wondered.

Mr Simali said sub-county school inspectors are not doing their work well but also faulted schools for not putting in place ramps which can be used by learners with disabilities to access the buildings.

“We have directed all schools to put in place ramps so that the buildings can be user friendly to the learners with disabilities,” Mr Simali said.

Mr Yusuf Kasirye the Namagabi SS head teacher said he was with immediate effect going to fix the issues raised by the inspection team despite the financial constraints that are major impediments to meeting all the basic requirements.