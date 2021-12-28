50 killed in DR Congo fighting

A soldier with MONUSCO (R), the United Nations mission in DR Congo, laughs with a Congolese soldier (C) as they escort Red Cross volunteers to bury bodies in the village of Dhedja on December 19, 2021, 60 kilometers from Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri in northeastern DR Congo. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The clashes have taken place in Ituri province, where in separate conflicts, the army is battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) -- a group with suspected links to the so-called Islamic State -- and an ethnic-based militia called CODECO.
  • The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) is a military-religious sect that claims to represent the Lendu ethnic group, which has a historic feud with the Hema community.

  • Since October, CODECO has stepped up attacks in the Djugu area, bordering Lake Albert and Uganda which lie to the east.

Twelve civilians and 38 rebels have died in four days of fighting in northeast DR Congo, where the armed forces are carrying out a crackdown on militias, military and local sources said on Monday.
On Thursday, nine civilians in the Mambembe area were "massacred" by the ADF, and three more were killed in an attack on Saturday, the area's chief, Janvier Musoki Kinyongo, told AFP.

