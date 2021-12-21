50 MPs, staff test positive for Covid-19

MPs pictured during plenary recently.  

By  U R N  &  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • About 129,676 Ugandans have been infected by the virus since the pandemic was confirmed in March last year, and 3,274 have died from it, according to official data.

At least 50 Members of Parliament and staff have tested positive for Coronavirus, the Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Chris Obore has confirmed. 

