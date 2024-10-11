50 per cent of Fort Portal wetlands drown in destruction - study

About 50.9 percent of Fort Portal City's total wetland area has been degraded due to human activities, a new study has revealed.

According to the study by Aid Environment, commissioned by Join for Water in collaboration with Fort Portal City, wetland cover reduced from 537.4 hectares to 273.7 hectares.

This degradation is paralleled by an expansion of subsistence farming, which has increased from 933.7 hectares to 1,584.3 hectares, and human settlement, rising from 14.2 hectares to 68.77 hectares.

Fort Portal City, spanning 124 square kilometres, has seen its population surge from 102,240 in 2014 to 135,702 in 2024, according to the latest National Population and Housing Census.

The study identified 32 wetlands, all degraded by human activities, including soil dumping and waste disposal.

"During our engagement with the community, they pointed out several causes of wetland degradation, such as poor governance, corruption, failure to enforce laws, political interference, and the lack of proper wetland demarcation," Ms Evelyne Busingye, the team leader from Aid Environment, said while presenting the findings of the wetland inventory during a stakeholders' validation exercise in Fort Portal City on Tuesday.

Ms Busingye said the community recommended a comprehensive restoration plan and a concerted effort to fight corruption to address the issue.

She said the study findings also revealed water quality issues in some wetlands including the pH levels in Mugunu and Karamaga wetlands, which she said were above 8.5, with the highest recorded at 9.4 in Mugunu wetland.

The study also indicated the presence of E. coli contamination in some water sources, raising further concerns about water safety in the region.

The most severely degraded wetland, according to the study, is Kanywankoko in Central Division across the two villages of Binanata A and Kitebutura B, with only 3.84 hectares of wetland remaining. Other affected wetlands are Mugunu, with 280.24 hectares left, as well as Nyakimya, Kiculeeta, Nyadunhi, Post Office, and Mpanga wetlands.

The study, however, revealed that some wetlands, while encroached upon, still have sections that remain intact and could be conserved. These include Karamaga, Muhoora, Katokoma, Kiriba, Kamengo, Binanata, Katojo, Dura, Nyamihanami, Nkamba, Buganda, Nyabukara, and Kyabagayana-Musoma, among others.

It added that the degradation of wetlands has worsened the effects of climate change in the area. Wetlands serve as natural buffers, absorbing excess rainwater and reducing the risk of floods. With their destruction, the city now faces more frequent and intense flooding, as rivers such as River Mpanga burst their banks, damaging infrastructure.

During the dry season, the study stated, the water volumes both in Mugunu and Mpanga Rivers reduce alot causing water scarcity.

The degradation of wetlands has also contributed to unpredictable weather patterns making it difficult for farmers to plan for planting and harvesting seasons.

The Fort Portal City mayor, Mr Edison Asaba Ruyonga, blamed the issue on the failure of some city authorities to enforce environmental laws.

Mr Ruyonga said the city authorities insist on waiting for directives from Kampala before enforcing laws, adding that the city is an autonomous entity, with powers to implement its enforcement measures.

“In the last city council meeting, we passed a resolution that the soil dumped near the River Mpanga, close to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation offices, should be removed. But I am surprised that the soil is still there,” the mayor said.

He added: “The individual who dumped it is trying to create a plot of land in the wetland. Today [Tuesday], I called the city clerk for an explanation, but all I received were excuses, which I am no longer willing to tolerate.”

Mr Ruyonga criticised the central government for failing to provide sufficient funds to support wetland conservation efforts.

He accused government agencies such as the National Environment and Management Authority (Nema) of issuing permits that allow activities to be carried out in wetlands.

Mr Prosper Businge, a councillor in Fort Portal City, called for a comprehensive wetland restoration plan with clear objectives.

He proposed that authorities revoke land titles for areas in wetlands.

Mr Peter Ariho, the branch manager of NWSC Fort Portal, said during the rainy season, they receive highly contaminated water from River Mpanga, which greatly increases the cost of treatment.

“Due to the degradation of the riverbanks, we need to use an additional chemical in our treatment plant called polymer, which is expensive, in the dry season. We spend about Shs16 million per month on chemicals, but during the rainy season, this cost rises to Shs60 million per month," he said.

Mr Ariho said currently, the branch faces a significant shortfall in meeting the water demand. While the demand is at 12,500 units per month, they are only able to supply 5,000 units, far less than what is needed according to Mr Peter.

He emphasized the need to conserve all water sources, warning that it may become increasingly difficult to meet future demand if the degradation continues.