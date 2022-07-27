50 remanded to prison after Jinja protests over high food, fuel prices

At least 50 suspects have been remanded to Kirinya Prison up to August 9, following protests that rocked Jinja City on Monday over high food and fuel prices.

Residents, mainly from Mafubira, a city suburb in Jinja North Division, blocked Jinja-Kamuli and Jinja-Iganga highways, burnt tyres and pelted motorists with stones, leaving several cars damaged and some bystanders injured.

The residents were expressing their dissatisfaction over the government's alleged reluctance to provide tangible solutions to high prices of essential commodities and fuel.

Following the demonstrations, a police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he's not authorised to speak to the media, said 250 people were arrested during an operation on Tuesday night, and after screening, 50 were detained at Jinja Central Police Station, taken to Court and remanded to Kirinya prison.

The suspects were mainly picked from Namulesa, Mafubira, Wakitaka, Bugembe and Walukuba, all Jinja City suburbs.

The Jinja District Police Commander, Mr David Otabong, said the Police and UPDF on Tuesday night carried out an operation after identifying "specific areas" where some of the suspects were staying.

“We shall not tolerate such acts anymore, that is why we have carried out a joint operation with the UPDF to ensure that the culprits are brought to book," he said, adding that the suspects will help in further investigations.

According to Mr Otabong, some of the suspects are career criminals and repeat offenders, adding that fresh charges are going to be slapped on them.