50 Ugandan children sent to India for free heart surgery

Fifty Ugandan children with life-threatening heart conditions have been flagged off to India to undergo free surgeries, in what organisers described as the largest batch since the program began in 2008.

The initiative, funded by the Indian Association of Uganda in partnership with the Heart Healthy Foundation, the Rotary Club of Ssese Islands, and Chennai Thiruvanmiyur, will see the children treated at Namar Health Hospital in Chennai.

Mehta Paresh, acting chairman of the Indian Association Uganda, said the surgeries, many of which are costly and out of reach for most Ugandan families, are part of their commitment to giving back to society.

“We have so many underprivileged children who need operations. This year alone, we are aiming to do 100 surgeries,” Paresh said during a press briefing in Kampala on Monday.

Kumar Sasi Nair, the Association's secretary, said over 200 heart surgeries have already been completed under the programme, with 30 carried out since January.

“Today we are sending the first batch of 12 children. This is the biggest number we have ever sent at once,” he said.

The surgeries will cover a wide range of cardiac interventions, including bypass procedures and valve replacements. Many of the children suffer from congenital heart defects, which, if untreated, drastically reduce life expectancy.

Ronald Kusiima, whose three-year-old son is among the first group, recounted how doctors discovered the boy had a hole in his heart.

“We found out when he was six months old. He was constantly ill. I couldn't afford the surgery, so I reached out for help. We’re grateful he was selected,” he said.

Ritah Namyalo of the Heart Healthy Foundation said the Uganda Heart Institute estimates that 16,000 children are born with congenital heart disease annually in the country. Of these, half require surgical intervention.

“Sadly, most don’t survive beyond the age of five if not treated. It’s unfortunate that we have only one heart theatre in the entire country catering to both children and adults,” Namyalo said.

She called on the Ugandan government to invest in more specialised facilities to reduce dependence on foreign care and expand local access.

The children’s departure comes as pressure mounts on the health sector to address Uganda’s limited cardiac care capacity. Advocates say localising such services would save lives and significantly reduce the burden on struggling families.