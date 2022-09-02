50 years later, Nalubaale transformers replaced at Shs7b

At a cost of Shs6.84billion, Eskom Uganda has replaced three generator-transformers installed at Nalubaale Power Station in 1954.

The company’s Managing Director, Ms Thozama Gangi, while commissioning the generator-transformers for the units 3, 5 and 6, said there is need for constant investment to keep the power plant operating at its optimum capacity.

“The transformers replaced had reached their end of useful time and they could not be effectively serviced due to unavailability of spares on the markets. These new generator-transformers will ensure power from Nalubaale Power Station can effectively and reliably be evacuated to the grid,” she said on Thursday.

Related PRIME Power restoration at Isimba dam to cost UEGCL Shs600m National

Ms Gangi further explained that with an investment portfolio of about Shs205b that Eskom has put in the maintenance of Nalubaale and Kiira Power Stations since March, Ugandans should be assured of constant power generation supply without load shedding.

“Currently, the plant is stable and generating about 380MW. This amount [of power] is produced according to the demand, and also the permission granted by the water regulatory body for generating power at that particular period,” she explained.

Eskom Uganda Acting Technical Director, Eng Daniel Oluga said the expected life performance lifespan of the new transformers is 35 years.

“But with regular maintenance, it can extend to 50 years,” he noted.

Eng Oluga said the installed transformers are uniquely consume less power in their operations and do not use water for regulating heat, but air [fans], unlike the old ones which were susceptible to being corroded by oil.

Nalubaale Power Station has 10 generation units, with each linked to a transformer. Four of these step up power from 11kv to 33kv, while the remaining 6 step-up power from 11kv to 132kv for transmission to the national grid as other unit generators undergo maintenance.