500 Masaka residents in panic as eviction in two villages looms

Some of the affected residents attending a meeting at Lubumba Village in Masaka District on Friday. Photo | Gertrude Mutyaba

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The residents in the villages of Lubumba and Kalambi insist they inherited the disputed land from their ancestors and that they have occupied it for ages.

At least 500 residents in two villages in Kyanamukaaka Sub County, Masaka District, have to look elsewhere to live after receiving an eviction notice from their landlords.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.