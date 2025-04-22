500 police detectives sent for refresher training ahead of 2026 polls

Uganda’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has dispatched 500 detectives for a refresher course as part of preparations for the 2026 general elections, police officials said Tuesday.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Tom Magambo, who heads CID, said the officers began training on Monday at the Kikandwa Police Research and Innovation Centre in Kakiri District.

“This is an annual retreat aimed at mindset change and performance enhancement for our detectives,” Magambo told Monitor.

He added: “We are preparing them to deliver better results in the evolving landscape of policing and national security.”

Those undergoing training include regional criminal investigation officers, district CID heads, detectives attached to CID headquarters, and scene-of-crime officers from across the country.

Magambo said the refresher course is critical for enhancing skills in forensic science, intelligence-led investigations, and prosecution-focused case handling. The program also targets advanced techniques in handling complex crimes, such as financial fraud and terrorism.

“We are training CID officers to improve on forensic investigation and prosecution-led investigation,” Magambo said, adding that the training also includes leadership and management components to equip officers with broader capabilities.

The course comes just weeks after the CID launched a new Criminal Data Analysis Centre at its headquarters in Kibuli.

The facility is expected to enhance the force’s ability to track and analyze crime patterns using data-driven methods, aligning with reforms aimed at strengthening Uganda’s national security framework.

The refresher program, officials say, is part of a wider strategy to professionalize the force amid increasing public scrutiny of police operations and the need for better handling of politically sensitive investigations.

Police have in the past faced criticism over the conduct of investigations, with concerns ranging from delayed prosecutions to mishandling of crime scenes. CID leadership has since pledged reforms, including regular capacity-building sessions for detectives.

Uganda is set to begin its electoral roadmap on April 25 with the nationwide display of the voters’ register, a process that marks the start of the electoral cycle leading up to the 2026 polls.