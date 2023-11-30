500 traders evicted from Busia no man’s land over security

At least 500 traders operating businesses along no man’s land in Sofia, Eastern Division, Busia Municipality, Busia District, are staring at a bleak future after being evicted by authorities.

Ronald Baganza, the Busia Town Clerk, says they have embarked on evicting businesses that have been operating along that stretch “to ensure that there are no encumbrances in the area”.

“We sat during a district security committee meeting and resolved to have all the illegal structures at the no man’s land razed down.” Baganza said.

He added that “they want to curtail criminal cross-border syndicates that have been taking advantage of the illegal market to commit crimes, and to also close the illegal market so that all traders relocate to Busia main market.”

Busia main market was constructed at a cost of Shs24.5b, with funding from the African Development Bank through the Municipal Agricultural and Trade Improvement Program (MATIP).

Commissioned by President Museveni in December 2020, Busia's main market has largely underperformed due to issues related to corruption and influence peddling in the allocation of stalls to the vendors.

“As an authority, it has been hard for us to collect revenue from this market because it is at no man’s land and has been a den for criminal syndicates operating between Kenya and Uganda,” Baganza added.

Sofia market has majorly been handling fresh foods, especially fruits and green vegetables, with most of its clientele being Kenyans.

According to Baganza, the eviction of traders from illegal markets was backed by a council resolution that de-gazetted Mawero, Nangwe, Sofia and Equator Markets, and upheld Busia main and Arubaine as the only markets within the municipality.

He said: “We are struggling to provide social services to residents within the municipality because our revenue base has dwindled and we feel this must change.”

Busia deputy Resident District Commissioner Grace Kanuna said the operation was for security reasons in addition to ensuring that traders return to the main market.

According to him, Sofia market was being used to promote smuggling, which was depriving the government of revenue, while also bringing in substandard goods into the country.

Traders speak out

Ali Mpeera, a trader who has been selling bananas, says he failed to get a stall in the main market and resorted to trading at Sofia (market). “I took time to register, and my names were on the list, but later, I could not get a stall for unknown reasons,” he said.

Majid Kiwanuka, one of the evicted traders, says he was waiting for the municipal authorities to allocate him a stall in the main market. “I am wondering whether this operation will result in the breaking down of the customs premises both in Kenya and Uganda because they, too, are on no man’s land.”