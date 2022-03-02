500 traders face eviction over illegal structures

At least 500 traders operating roadside kiosks in Basajja market on Bushenyi- Kasese highway in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality have been given a one-month ultimatum to relocate.

The municipality councillors accuse the traders of setting up kiosks outside the gazetted market without the approval of the council, hence disorganising the physical planning of the town.

The municipal speaker, Mr Evalisto Mucunguzi, on Monday said the council last week passed a resolution to remove all illegal structures and kiosks in town.

“The issue of illegal structures and kiosks did not start yesterday, rather years back, but some of our staff are getting personal income and they do not implement our resolutions, which makes it appear as if the law is selective on some individuals,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

Mr Seleverio Mukobi Byarufu, the town clerk, added that the traders have been given an ultimatum to vacate or they will be forced out of the road reserve.

“I have issued several notices to the traders operating in Basajja market informing them to vacate the place in vain. The illegal kiosks and structures on the roadside are [a] time bomb. If there is a fire outbreak, our people will be in danger,” Mr Byarufu said.

He added: “I have a responsibility to ensure that there is development in this town and residents have their own obligation of obeying the law. I have given them a month to comply with the law and after that, the illegal structures will be demolished.”

The town clerk emphasised the need for residents to always seek guidance from the municipality technocrats before putting up any development in town.

“People should always bring their development plans of all kinds for approval. What we need is a town that is organised and good for us all,” he stated.

However, Mr Hassan Mugabi, a trader, said some of the illegal kiosks and structures are owned by some municipal leaders and cannot be demolished.

“The matter of this place is not new though they are talking about illegal structures. Some of them are the ones who own some of these structures, so we are still here and they will not evict us,” Mr Mugabi said.

KEY CHALLENGES

The deputy town clerk, Mr Didus Muhanguzi, said when they started the process of demolishing the illegal structures in 2017, some leaders disrupted it.

The municipal mayor, Mr Richard Byaruhanga, said they are facing challenges of illegal structures because of lack of a physical development plan.