500 traders face eviction over illegal structures

Traders demonstrate against the council resolution to evict them from the road reserve near Basajja market in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality on Monday. PHOTO | MILTON BANDIHO

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The town clerk emphasised the need for residents to always seek guidance from the municipality technocrats before putting up any development in town. 

At least 500 traders operating roadside kiosks in Basajja market on Bushenyi- Kasese highway in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality have been given a one-month ultimatum to relocate.

