52-year-old man re-arrested at court over illegal possession of govt drugs

A 52-year-old man has today been dramatically re-arrested at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court moments after appearing in a separate court session for another case.

Robert Waiswa, a resident of Kyanvuma Village in Luuka District was immediately arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on fresh charges related to the illegal possession of government and classified drugs worth over Shs268 million.

According to the charge sheet presented in court, Waiswa faces two counts of unlawful possession of government stores contrary to Section 296 of the Penal Code Act and possession of classified drugs without a license contrary to Section 27(2) of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act.

The prosecution alleges that on January 18, 2025, Waiswa was found keeping government labeled National Medical Stores (NMS) drugs valued at Shs164,503,434 in Shop B-39 at Electrical Plaza in Kampala’s Nakasero area.

In addition, drugs not labeled as government property but traced through alternative suppliers such as Joint Medical Stores (JMS) were valued at Shs103,650,165, bringing the total to Shs268,153,599.

Waiswa, however, denied all the charges telling the court that on the alleged date of committing the offense he was in prison.

“It is not true my Lord. On the January18, I was in Kigo Prison, and I was released only recently on May 19, 2025. I do not know anything about drugs in Kiyembe.,” Waiswa told Magistrate Kayizzi as the charges were read to him.

Mr Kayizzi entered a plea of not guilty on both counts and informed Waiswa of his right to apply for bail.

Waiswa immediately pleaded for bail stating that he had just been released from prison after spending a full year in prison and needed to reunite with his family.

“Your Worship, I request for bail. I have just come out of Kigo Prison, and I have not seen my family for a whole year,” he said emotionally. “I was rearrested here today while attending another case. I have never rented a place in Kampala. My people are in Kyavuma.”

He further pleaded for leniency in setting the date for his bail application suggesting it should be on August 6 to coincide with his other court matter.

“At least allow me to apply for bail on August 6 since I already have another case that day. These courts are in the same building. I can attend one then go to the other,” he said.

However, Mr Kayizzi declined the request citing logistical inconveniences and scheduled the bail hearing for August 13 instead.

Waiswa continued to plead, telling the court: “Your Worship, those people are torturing me. My children have not studied for a full year. I am also a human being.”

Court documents indicate that Waiswa had no license or qualifications to stock, sell, or distribute classified drugs. The National Drug Authority (NDA) Act strictly mandates that only registered pharmacies or licensed medical practitioners can handle such substances under Sections 22, 24, and 27.

According to the prosecution, some of the seized drugs could not be traced through official channels and were not quantifiable, raising further questions about their origin.

The case has been adjourned to August 13 for hearing of the bail application.







