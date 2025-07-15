54-year-old Jinja woman finds new path after land loss

A 54-year-old woman has defied age and hardship to earn a certificate in tailoring, becoming a symbol of resilience and determination in Uganda’s eastern Jinja District.

Ms Racheal Tezikoma was among 235 graduates from the Dream of Hope Africa (DROHA) vocational training institute in Bugembe, Jinja City, who received certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) in tailoring, welding, baking, and shoemaking.

Forced off the land she once relied on for food and income, Tezikoma turned to vocational skills to support herself. "I decided to learn tailoring because farming had become unreliable. I had no land, no income, but I still had a dream," she told Monitor.

Dressed in a graduation gown and worn-out sandals, Tezikoma sat quietly during the July 12, 2025 ceremony, her presence a striking contrast to the jubilant cheers of much younger classmates. Most were her grandchildren's age, but she remained composed, her pride tempered by the challenges she had overcome to get there.

Racheal Tezikoma, 54, on the day of her graduation at a vocational institute in Jinja on July 12, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Despite struggling with transport from her home in Budumbulu village, Buyengo Sub-county, Tezikoma rarely missed lessons. “Sometimes I had to skip class because I couldn’t afford the fare. But one instructor kept calling me and reminding me about graduation,” she recalled.

Tezikoma said she also picked up basic welding skills and hopes to establish a dual-purpose workshop in her village to help other women. “I just need support. A sewing machine or a small welding tool could change everything. I want to start small but grow,” she added.

Mr Jackson Were, director of DROHA, praised her determination. “Ms Tezikoma has proven that it’s not age that determines success, but passion and purpose. Her story will inspire many others,” he said.

Board member Stephen Wante urged the graduates to tap into government support programs such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model. “These skills should not go to waste. Take advantage of the financial support available,” he advised.

The chief guest, Jinja South Assistant Resident City Commissioner Ramadhan Bazanya, discouraged the notion that overseas work is the only route to a better future. “Many young people are conned by fake recruitment agencies. But Uganda is peaceful. Use the skills you’ve gained to build something here,” he said.

Tezikoma now hopes her journey can inspire other rural women to pursue vocational training and economic independence.

“Poverty pushed me, but I refused to give up,” she said. “Now I want to help others rise too.”