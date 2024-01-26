55-year-old taxi driver dies after sex in Busia lodge - police

Police in Busia District are investigating circumstances under which a 55-year-old taxi driver allegedly died in a lodge.

Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson Moses Mugwe identified the deceased as Muhamadi Mukungu Ssalongo, a resident of Buduhira Village, Dabani Sub- County, Busia District.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that on Wednesday at about 8pm, Mukungu went with a woman to Mwesigwa Guest House in Kisenyi ‘A’ Village, Busia Municipality to enjoy the evening away.

“At around 9pm, the deceased escorted her back and, on his way to the same guest house, he picked another woman and took her to the same guest house for sexual pleasure,” Mugwe said.

“After the said act, the man collapsed and died instantly. The said woman informed the management of the facility who later reported the matter to police,” he added

The incident scene was visited by the Busia police homicide team and Scene of Crime Officers (Soco).

“Findings indicate that the body was found on the bed without any injuries,” police said in a brief Thursday statement.