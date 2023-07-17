56 students injured in Kihihi High School strike

About 56 students were injured during a violent strike at Kihihi High School in Kanungu District on Saturday night.

According to Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, the Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner, while students were sleeping, the power suddenly went off and the whole school went into darkness. In the process, unknown people started vandalizing the school property including classroom window glasses, and electricity wires among others.

The school head teacher’s vehicle, a Rav 4 was also not spared. This prompted the students who were sleeping to suddenly wake up and started fleeing the school and in the process some sustained injuries.

“About 56 students got injured as they fled in darkness. Police intervened and immediately started firing bullets to calm the situation. The injured students were rushed to Kihihi Health Center IV for treatment,” he said.

While it had been suspected that the school was under attack by rebels, Mr Rugaaju says investigations later revealed that a section of students were striking.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that some of the students are against the school head teacher, Mr Kenneth Mugimba, accusing him of maladministration. But investigations are still ongoing to identify the students behind the strike for further action,” he said.

Mr Mugimba, says the strike was planned by a section of students who were not happy with the suspension of one of their fellows Praise after he was found in possession of a mobile phone.

According to him, a student found with a mobile phone at school is suspended and ordered to produce a concrete pole for fencing the school worth Shs50,000.