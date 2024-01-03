57 people died on New Year’s day,  say police

At least 57 people died between December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024, while ushering in the New Year, says a report issued by the police yesterday.

“Of the 57 people, 26 died in road accidents, five people died due to mob action, six people were hacked to death, four people died of suicide and two people were poisoned. Also two people were hit with sharp objects, two people died as a result of domestic violence, two people drowned and three people died from arson, among others,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said.

The report further indicated that many of the violent acts took place in bars.

“Operations within that period saw the arrest of 300 suspects of which 57 were arrested from the Enkuuka festival which is Buganda Kingdom’s end of year show in Lubiri Mengo in Kampala. Among the people arrested were those pelting bottles at the stage during performances of musicians and these are at different police stations awaiting to be arraigned in courts of law,” he said.

The directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Mr Michael Kananura, revealed that 26 people lost their lives and 16 people sustained serious injuries in the accidents that happened during this period.

“Among the fatalities, four were passengers on motorcycles, seven were riders on motorcycles, and 13 were pedestrians, one person was a driver and one person was a pedal cyclist,” Mr Kananura said.

He added: “We continue to urge pedestrians to be careful while using these roads because the biggest percentage of people that died in these accidents were pedestrians.”