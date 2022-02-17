5th suspect arrested in Jinja clerics murder plot

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the foiled attempted murder of three clerics in Jinja City.

A joint security team arrested the suspect from his home in Mutungo Village in Kampala and transported him to Jinja Central Police Station, bringing the number of detained persons in relation to the Saturday incident to five.

Kiira Police Region spokesman James Mubi confirmed the arrest of the suspect, whom he described as key in the plot to kidnap and kill three top leaders of Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness (UAFCR), while they were holding an annual convention.

“The suspect participated in organising the plot. He was always in touch with the prime suspect, who hired the group to kill the religious leaders. He is yet to record a statement,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Mubi said on Tuesday.

According to police investigations, the suspects had planned to kill UAFCR leader Fred Isanga whom followers call Prophet David Isanga.

Others are the director, Mr Paddy Oboth, and the treasurer, Mr Godfrey Mugalya.

The attack was supposed to take place at the church during the convention, which was attended by several dignitaries, including the State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, Ms Jennifer Namuyangu.

How they were netted

The police got a tip-off after some of the hired hit men reached out to people they suspected to be in possession of firearms.

Detectives tracked the suspects and arrested one after he had gained access to the convention in Jinja.

The suspect led them to others who were spying on the movement of their target.

Police officers also retrieved communication on WhatsApp between the coordinator of the plot and the person who hired him.

Mr Mubi said the communication was still being analysed by their experts.