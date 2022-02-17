5th suspect arrested in Jinja clerics murder plot

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Police Region spokesman. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • According to police investigations, the suspects had planned to kill UAFCR leader Fred Isanga whom followers call Prophet David Isanga

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the foiled attempted murder of three clerics in Jinja City.
A joint security team arrested the suspect from his home in  Mutungo Village in Kampala and transported him to Jinja Central Police Station, bringing the number of detained persons in relation to the Saturday incident to five.

