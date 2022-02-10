6,000 households in Nakaseke worried about eviction threats 

A t least 6,000 households in Nakaseke District are worried about the increasing eviction threats from individuals who they claim want to grab their land.

Mr Stephen Mugambwa, a Bush War veteran and resident of Kimegerede Zone in Ssemuto Town Council, said many residents have been forced to abandon their land.

Mr Mugambwa claims Maj Sula Sserunjogi, the former Wakiso Resident District Commissioner, was arrested, but later released on police bond after reportedly demolishing his house and his plantations.

“We have been left to battle the powerful land grabbers that are at times escorted by armed security operatives, including the police. My house was razed and property destroyed when a former RDC mobilised thugs to help him execute his evil mission,” he said on Tuesday.

However, Maj Sserunjogi claimed his actions were backed by a court order.

“The house that I demolished belongs to a trespasser on a piece of land I acquired in 2018. The fact that the house was demolished at night does not deny me the right to own my property. The court gave me the power to take possession of the land,” he said.

Local leaders say the eviction threats have hindered them from mobilising residents to engage in productive activities such as commercial agriculture.

At Kawomya and Abogwe villages, bibanja holders teamed up with the Nakaseke South MP, Mr Paul Lutamaguzi, to chase away the surveyors that attempted to survey the land without consulting sitting tenants. Some of the land had been fenced off.

Mr Sam Mukasa, a resident of Kabogwe Village in Kapeeka Sub-county, claimed a UPDF soldier identified as Emmanuel Kamuntu, is threatening to evict more than 60 households in the area.

“Kamuntu, who is using the police at Kapeeka to threaten the bibanja holders, has forced some residents to report at Kapeeka Central Police where residents are forced to hand in their original land agreements in exchange for money that cannot enable them buy land for resettlement. We have now teamed up with our MP to find justice for our people,” he said.

Mr Lutamaguzi said the ploy to grab land from sitting tenants is facilitated by individuals that claim to be well connected in government, adding that security agencies deliberately disregard the land transaction guidelines under the amended Land Act, 2010.

“I have decided to join the oppressed residents to resist any attempts to make our people landless. Land purchase should be based on a willing buyer and willing seller, but not the ongoing eviction in total disregard of the constitutional provisions that give the citizens the right to own property, including the land,” he said.