6,000 households in Nakaseke worried about eviction threats 

Mr Stephen Mugambwa, a Bush War veteran, stands next to his former house which was reportedly demolished in an eviction exercise at Kimegerede Village in Semuto Town Council, Nakaseke District recently. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Local leaders say the ploy to grab land from sitting tenants is facilitated by individuals that claim to be well connected in government

A t least 6,000 households in Nakaseke District are worried about the increasing eviction threats from individuals who they claim want to grab their land.
Mr Stephen Mugambwa, a Bush War veteran and resident of  Kimegerede Zone in Ssemuto Town Council, said many residents have been forced to abandon their  land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.