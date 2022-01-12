6 journalists among 14 killed in Tanzania road crash

Busega’s District Commissioner Garbriel Zakaria confirmed the accident, saying that four journalists and their driver plus six others from the PSV died on the spot. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN | NMG

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  Busega's District Commissioner Garbriel Zakaria confirmed the accident, saying that four journalists and their driver plus seven other people from the PSV died on the spot.

Fourteen people, among them six journalists, have have been killed while several others have been injured after a car on tour with Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel, crashed with a PSV at Nyamikola in Busega district, Simiyu province.

