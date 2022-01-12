6 journalists among 14 killed in Tanzania road crash

Fourteen people, among them six journalists, have have been killed while several others have been injured after a car on tour with Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel, crashed with a PSV at Nyamikola in Busega district, Simiyu province.

Busega’s District Commissioner Garbriel Zakaria confirmed the accident, saying that four journalists and their driver plus seven other people from the PSV died on the spot.

“It’s true that the accident has now claimed the lives of fourteen people; 11 people died on the spot,” said Mr Zakaria.

“A few minutes after the injured were taken to Nasa health centre, three others passed away.”

The journalists who died have been identified as Johari Saan, Husna Mlanzi from ITV, Van Charles from Icon TV, Abel Ngapemba, Regional communication officer, Anthony Chuwa from Habari Leo Digital, Steven Msengi, Ukerewe Communications officer and Paul Silanga, the driver.

Writing on her Twitter account, President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent a condolence message to the families of the deceased.